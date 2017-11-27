Dow Chemical unveils printing materials

Dow Chemical launched its EVOLV3D line of three-dimensional printing materials at the FormNext 2017 trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this month. The first product is EVOLV3D USM, a support material used in extrusion-based 3-D printing. The material is meant to support overhangs, preventing them from collapsing while a part is being printing. EVOLV3D USM is then dissolved in water when the printing process is finished. Dow is also developing a liquid silicone rubber for 3-D printing.
