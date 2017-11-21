Advertisement

Consumer Products

Newscripts

Holiday gift ideas

What to get the chemistry lover in your life

by Bethany Halford
November 21, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 47
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Journaling Jane
Chemistry joke Journal
Starting at $5.50 from Jane on Etsy.
A journal that says: Never trust an atom. They make up everything.
Credit: Journaling Jane

Chemistry joke Journal


Starting at $5.50 from Jane on Etsy.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Journaling Jane

Chemistry joke journal


Starting at $5.50 from JournalingJane on Etsy.
A journal that says: I tell chemistry jokes periodically. But there is usually no reaction.
Credit: Journaling Jane

Chemistry joke journal


Starting at $5.50 from JournalingJane on Etsy.
 
Four lip balms with pictures of different neurotransmitters on each along with a yellow pocket protector that says: Undeniable Chemistry.
Credit: Handcrafted Honey Bee

Lip balm set


Four flavors evoke four neurotransmitters. Pocket protector included. From handcraftedhoneybee.com for $15.
A cutting board etched with compounds found in common herbs and spices.
Credit: MidlandMooseWorks

Organic compounds cutting board


A cut above the rest, starting at $38.50 from midlandmooseworks.com.
Gray's books "The Elements, "Molecules," and "Reactions," plus periodic table poscards and a package gift wrapped in a periodic table.
Credit: Theodore Gray

Theodore Gray’s chemistry trilogy


For $79.95 get “The Elements,” “Molecules,” and “Reactions,” autographed by the Ig Nobel laureate with a custom inscription in each, plus 12 periodic table postcards from the shop at theodoregray.com. Gift wrapped in periodic table paper, of course.
A crocheted chemistry set, including flask, beaker, test tubes, and Bunsen burner.
Credit: A Menagerie of Stitches

Amigurumi chemistry set pattern


Are you crafty? For $14, download the instructions to crochet your own cuddly chemistry set from amenagerieofstitches on Etsy.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sperling Atomics

Molecule ornaments


For your chemis-tree. Starting at $10 from SperlingAtomics on Etsy.
A bare branch tree decorated with molecule ornaments
Credit: Sperling Atomics

Molecule ornaments


For your chemis-tree. Starting at $10 from SperlingAtomics on Etsy.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Groove Bags & Custom Kicks

Science sneakers


Available for $59.95 in men’s and women’s sizes from GrooveBags.com. Enter the promo code C&EN for an extra 10% off.
Sneakers printed with a science-themed pattern.
Credit: Groove Bags & Custom Kicks

Science sneakers


Available for $59.95 in men’s and women’s sizes from GrooveBags.com. Enter the promo code C&EN for an extra 10% off.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Delftia Jewelry

Erlenmeyer flask pendant


We’re just bubbling over for this 24-karat gold-plated pendant from DelftiaJewelry.com. The 2.7 by 4 cm charm includes a 40.6 cm 24-karat gold-plated chain with a 7.6-cm extension for $56.
A gold Erlenmeyer flask pendant.
Credit: Delftia Jewelry

Erlenmeyer flask pendant


We’re just bubbling over for this 24-karat gold-plated pendant from DelftiaJewelry.com. The 2.7 by 4 cm charm includes a 40.6 cm 24-karat gold-plated chain with a 7.6-cm extension for $56.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sperling Atomics

Water molecule ornament


For your chemis-tree. $13.50 from SperlingAtomics on Etsy.
a water molecule Christmas tree ornament.
Credit: Sperling Atomics

Water molecule ornament


For your chemis-tree. $13.50 from SperlingAtomics on Etsy.
 

Bethany Halford wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Holiday gift ideas﻿

