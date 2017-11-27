Ineos supplies U.S. shale gas to China

Ineos has signed an agreement to supply U.S. ethane to China’s SP Chemicals under a long-term contract. To fulfill the agreement, Ineos will build what it calls the world’s largest ethane carrier ship, able to carry up to 95,000 m3 of the gas per trip. The gas will supply a 650,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker that SP is building in Taixing in the eastern province of Jiangsu. The cracker is scheduled to open in 2019.
