Linde helps keep Macy’s parade afloat

Continuing a “noble” 23-year tradition, Linde supplied helium gas for the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan last week. The German firm supplied roughly 8,500 m3 of the noble gas for the parade’s 45 balloons. The gas originated at Linde’s plant in Otis, Kan., which refines crude helium purchased from natural gas producers and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the caretaker of the National Helium Reserve.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter