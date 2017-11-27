Local section spotlight

On Oct. 11, Michael A. Cefola (from left), along with his wife, Ann, received a copy of the dissertation of his father, Michael Cefola. Carla Romney, associate dean for STEM & pre-health education at Fordham University, presented the dissertation during a symposium honoring the 75th anniversary of the isolation of plutonium and the late Cefola, a chemistry professor at Fordham University. The elder Cefola helped carry out the first isolation of plutonium. The event was cosponsored by Fordham University, the ACS New York Section’s Senior Chemists Committee, and the Westchester Subsection.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter