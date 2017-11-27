Maine Local Section convenes student chapter leaders

The ACS Maine Local Section hosted a Student Leaders’ Workshop on Sept. 23 for undergraduates from across the state. The workshop promoted student participation in the local section and the ACS student chapters program.
During the daylong event, students engaged in hands-on activities and brainstorming sessions, networked, and set goals for their chapter. “The workshop gave us the tools we needed to organize our chemistry club this year,” says Grace Uwase, an undergraduate at Colby College. “We now have ideas for activities, and we have established the goals we need to achieve and can assess how we are doing as a group.”
“As a developing chapter, the workshop provided us with an abundance of ideas for upcoming events, as well as key hands-on exercises that set in motion our game plan for the academic year,” says Geneva Laurita-Plankis, faculty adviser for the Bates College student chapter.
“Getting student groups and advisers together from Bates College, Colby College, University of Maine, and the University of New England offered each group the opportunity for strategic planning, and the interactions between groups developed a feeling of bringing our large section together,” says Mitchell Bruce, councilor for the Maine Local Section.
