Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Metal-binding polymer continues to surprise

New details on the chemistry of poly(amidoxime) sorbents could help optimize the extraction of valuable metals from seawater

by Stephen K. Ritter
November 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A structure reveals how vanadium ions bind to cyclic imide-dioxime units of a poly(amidoxime) but not to linear amidoxime units.
National lab researchers exploring poly(amidoxime)’s metal-binding abilities found that the material prefers vanadium ions over uranium ions, and that vanadium binds very strongly and exclusively to cyclic imide-dioxime units.

The world’s oceans contain more than 4 billion tons of uranium, an amount that could supply fuel for nuclear power production for centuries. The trick is how to harvest the metal ions, which occur at a dilute 3.3 ppb in the vast and deep blue sea.

Chemists have long been developing polymeric materials that selectively absorb uranium, gold, and other valuable metals from seawater. For uranium, researchers have focused on sorbent mats made from poly(amidoxime)s in which the nitrogen-oxygen functional groups in the polymers selectively bind uranium ions.

In a new study, Alexander S. Ivanov of Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and coworkers report a nuance in this chemistry: poly(amidoxime)s actually bind vanadium ions better than uranium ions. This observation could lead to developing better materials for plucking uranium out of seawater, Ivanov says, but also help in efforts to mine the oceans for metals like vanadium and lithium, which are used in batteries, rather than using environmentally destructive surface mining (Nat. Commun. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-01443-1).

By using a combination of titration, X-ray spectroscopy, and computer simulation, ORNL researchers in collaboration with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and UC Berkeley found that the cyclic imide-dioxime units in poly(amidoxime)s preferentially bind V5+ over UO22+. They also found that linear amidoxime units in the polymers don’t bind V5+ but do bind UO22+. This knowledge should help researchers design polymers for more efficient capture of uranium, vanadium, and other metals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New porous material efficiently extracts uranium from seawater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural protein captures rare-earth elements better than synthetic chelators
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chelating agent selectively grabs uranium from oceans

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE