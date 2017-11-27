Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Method reveals secrets of bimetallic catalysts

Single-molecule, single-particle imaging study quantifies catalytic enhancement

by Mitch Jacoby
November 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Cent. Sci.
A combination of electron microscopy (left) and fluorescence mapping (right) reveals the on a palladium nanorod with a spherical gold tip, the regions at the interface of the two metals are the most active catalytically (red and orange).
This electron micrograph (black and white) shows physical details of a palladium nanorod with a gold spherical tip. The colorful image shows which regions of the rod are the most active catalytically (orange and red).
Credit: ACS Cent. Sci.
A combination of electron microscopy (left) and fluorescence mapping (right) reveals the on a palladium nanorod with a spherical gold tip, the regions at the interface of the two metals are the most active catalytically (red and orange).

Nanoparticle catalysts containing two types of metals play an important role in petrochemical reforming, hydrogenation, and other industrial processes. Researchers have long known that the combination of metals leads to enhanced catalytic activity compared with the corresponding monometallic catalysts. Knowing the molecular level details that underpin the bimetallic enhancement could lead to even better catalysts—ones that use less energy and generate fewer by-products. But because of a lack of nanoparticle uniformity and difficulty tracking reactions on the nanometer scale, those details have remained hidden. Now they’re being exposed. Peng Chen of Cornell University and coworkers prepared palladium nanorods tipped with a gold sphere and used the catalysts to mediate a model photocatalytic reaction—reduction of nonfluorescent resazurin to fluorescent resorufin. By scrutinizing the system with electron microscopy and a fluorescence microscopy method that has single-molecule resolution, the team tracked thousands of reactions individually. In that way, they pinpointed with nanometer resolution, where on more than 50 particles, a reaction occurred (ACS Cent. Sci. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.7b00377). The data show that the nanoscale interface of the two metals is the catalytic hot spot: It’s about 50% more active than single-metal regions. Also, the most active facets of the monometallic catalysts are the best spots to form bimetallic interfaces.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom catalyst quantifies effect of nanoconfinement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methanol synthesis hinges on catalyst structure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking catalysis to the atomic limit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE