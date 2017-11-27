PPG partners with battery materials maker

PPG Industries will partner with start-up SiNode Systems to help commercialize high-energy anode materials for lithium-ion batteries to be used in electric vehicles. SiNode is developing silicon graphene anode materials that promise to make higher-capacity, faster-charging batteries than the lithium-ion batteries in use today. Using its in-house expertise, PPG will prepare and help scale up production of graphene for SiNode.
