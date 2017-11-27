Roche adds data firm to diagnostics arm

Roche has agreed to acquire Viewics, a laboratory analytics software firm, for an undisclosed sum. Viewics, which specializes in managing large stores of lab data from both internal and external sources, will be added to the drug firm’s Integrated Core Lab diagnostic systems business. The cloud-based Viewics system can automatically extract, cleanse, and augment data and make it accessible on devices such as smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.
