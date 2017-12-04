ACC’s Dooley will get industry medal

Cal Dooley, CEO of the American Chemistry Council, the U.S. chemical industry’s main trade association, will receive the Society of Chemical Industry, America Section’s Chemical Industry Medal at a dinner in his honor on March 6, 2018, in New York City. SCI America says Dooley was picked for his role in strengthening the competitive position of U.S. chemical makers while achieving successes such as modernization of the Toxic Substances Control Act.
