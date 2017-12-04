Top pharmaceutical headlines of 2017

December 4, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 48
Trump’s tweets, therapeutic T cells, and a turning point for gene therapy were just a few topics that made headlines in 2017
Cover image:
Credit:
Trump’s tweets, therapeutic T cells, and a turning point for gene therapy were just a few topics that made headlines in 2017
EPA embraces new era in risk assessment
Caltech and Stanford plan to drop ABET to modernize their curricula and offer students more flexibility, but others still see value in the standards
Peter Gölitz looks back on his career as editor in chief of Angewandte Chemie
Legendary Experimental Station now hosts an effort to bring in outsider technology and foster an entrepreneurial spirit
Giant materials supplier is the latest caught falsifying quality controls
Low oxygen levels trigger a switch from N-oxide to aniline, with an observable spectral signature