December 4, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 48

Trump’s tweets, therapeutic T cells, and a turning point for gene therapy were just a few topics that made headlines in 2017

Volume 95 | Issue 48
Pharmaceuticals

Top pharmaceutical headlines of 2017

Trump's tweets, therapeutic T cells, and a turning point for gene therapy were just a few topics that made headlines in 2017

U.S. seeks to slash use of animals in chemical safety testing

EPA embraces new era in risk assessment

Is it time to leave behind chemical engineering accreditation?

Caltech and Stanford plan to drop ABET to modernize their curricula and offer students more flexibility, but others still see value in the standards

  • People

    How a German journal became a top-tier, international publication

    Peter Gölitz looks back on his career as editor in chief of Angewandte Chemie

  • Business

    DuPont takes a crack at running a chemistry incubator

    Legendary Experimental Station now hosts an effort to bring in outsider technology and foster an entrepreneurial spirit

  • Business

    Toray admits subsidiary faked data

    Giant materials supplier is the latest caught falsifying quality controls

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Photoacoustic molecular probe detects hypoxia

Low oxygen levels trigger a switch from N-oxide to aniline, with an observable spectral signature

Business & Policy Concentrates

Surprise! It’s mercury

 

