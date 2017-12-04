Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Aramco and SABIC advance oil-to-chemicals

The large plant will deepen Aramco’s involvement with the chemical industry

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of a signing ceremony between Aramco and SABIC officials.
Credit: Saudi Aramco
Aramco and SABIC officials sign a memorandum of understanding about their proposed oil-to-chemicals complex.

In a move meant to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil exports, SABIC and the Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco are advancing plans for an oil-to-chemicals project in Saudi Arabia.

Following a year-long study, the companies, two of the kingdom’s largest, will commence engineering and design of the multi-billion-dollar complex before they come to a final investment decision.

Most of the world’s petrochemical complexes make chemicals such as ethylene and propylene in steam crackers that process naphtha, which is produced in oil refineries, or natural gas liquids. The complex SABIC and Aramco are planning would make 9 million metric tons of chemicals and base oils per year from 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

Aramco and SABIC haven’t taken the wraps off their process or said what derivatives the plant would produce when it starts in 2025.

Clyde Payn, CEO of the Catalyst Group, a technology consulting firm currently studying oil-to-chemicals processes, says the venture’s setup will likely begin with a hydrocracker that breaks down heavy oil into shorter-chain hydrocarbons. This stream is then fed into a fluidized catalytic cracker for conversion into olefins and other products. In contrast, ExxonMobil’s new oil-to-chemicals plant in Singapore is a modified steam cracker, Payn points out.

It’s easy to see the appeal of making chemicals from oil, Payn says. The transportation fuel market is growing by only 2% annually, while the chemicals market is expanding by more than 5% per year. “Any integrated refiner and chemical producer should be seriously reevaluating where they want to be 10 years from now,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aramco plans $10 billion U.S. push
SABIC Planning Oil-To-Chemicals
Canadian Firm Williams Plans To Construct Propylene Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE