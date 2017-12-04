Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Benzene yields to nucleophilic substitution

A calcium hydride reagent mediates the improbable attack of an alkyl nucleophile on an electron-rich aromatic ring

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A reaction scheme compares traditional Friedel-Crafts electrophilic alkylation of benzene with a new calcium-mediated nucleophilic alkylation of benzene.

With the aid of a powerful calcium reagent, researchers have achieved a bit of molecular trickery to do what many synthetic organic chemists thought wasn’t possible: They have carried out the first nucleophilic alkylation of benzene (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aao5923). Friedel-Crafts alkylation is a classic example of electrophilic aromatic substitution. A Lewis acid such as AlCl3 binds the halogen of an alkyl halide, creating a positive charge on the alkyl group. This electron-poor species—an electrophile—is attracted to an electron-rich substrate—a nucleophile—such as benzene’s aromatic ring. The alkyl group then displaces a benzene hydrogen, producing an alkylbenzene. An electron-rich nucleophilic species would normally be repelled by benzene, unless an electron-withdrawing group already on the ring activates it toward nucleophilic attack. Nevertheless, a team led by Michael S. Hill of the University of Bath and Laurent Maron of the University of Toulouse found a way to allow nucleophiles to react with unsubstituted benzene in spite of the electronic repulsion. The researchers developed a calcium hydride reagent that reacts with alkenes to create an alkylcalcium species, which has nucleophilic alkyl groups by virtue of polarized calcium-carbon bonding. They show that the calcium reagent can readily alkylate benzene.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE