BioMarin sells another review voucher

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has sold a second rare-pediatric-disease priority review voucher (PRV), this time for $125 million. BioMarin earned the voucher in April when the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved Brineura, a treatment for kids with a form of Batten disease. The voucher allows the undisclosed buyer to trim four months off FDA’s review time for a New Drug Application. In 2014, BioMarin raked in $67.5 million for a voucher it received alongside the approval of Vimizim, a treatment for Morquio syndrome A. Rare-pediatric-disease PRVs were introduced in 2012 as an incentive to spur investment in diseases with few or no treatment options.
