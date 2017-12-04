Biogen boosts MS drug portfolio

Biogen will take over development of an Alkermes small-molecule drug for multiple sclerosis (MS). The compound, ALKS 8700, is in Phase III clinical trials and would compete with Biogen’s MS drug Tecfidera. ALKS 8700, based on monomethyl fumarate, is anticipated to have fewer gastrointestinal side effects than Tecfidera, which is based on dimethyl fumarate. Alkermes will get an up-front payment of $28 million and could earn $200 million in milestones, plus royalties.
