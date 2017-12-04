Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BASF has granted Pulead Technology Industry, a Chinese battery cathode producer, a sublicense to make and sell its nickel-cobalt-manganese cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries in the U.S. The original patents for the cathode material are owned by Argonne National Laboratory.

Lanxess will spend $24 million to build a polymer compounding plant in Changzhou, China. Set to open by 2019, the facility will be able to make 25,000 metric tons per year of nylon and polybutylene terephthalate compounds for Chinese automakers.

Solvay has agreed to sell its mercury-based chlor-alkali plant in Torrelavega, Spain, to Portugal’s CUF for an undisclosed sum. CUF will invest $65 million to convert the plant to the more modern membrane-cell process.

Evonik Industries has agreed to acquire 3M’s high-concentrates plastic additive compounding business. The deal will enhance Evonik’s existing additive business by allowing it to expand into packaging and other applications.

Gelest has named Ken Gayer, former president of Honeywell specialty products, as its CEO. Founder Barry Arkles remains as chair and chief technology officer. Private equity firm New Mountain Capital took an equity stake in Gelest in April.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Decibel Therapeutics will collaborate on new therapies to protect, repair, and restore hearing. Regeneron will fund R&D at Decibel and provide access to its scientists and technology.

LabGenius, a London-based start-up, has raised $3.7 million in a seed round of funding from investors including Kindred Capital and Acequia Capital. The company will use the money to develop its artificial intelligence engine for creating new materials using synthetic biology.

Arzeda, a biobased chemicals start-up in Seattle, has raised $15.2 million in a first round of funding from investors including Universal Materials Incubator and Casdin Capital. Arzeda is building a portfolio of enzymes and specialty chemicals made with synthetic biology.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Deltech acquires polymer firm StanChem
Debut Biotech raises $22.6 million for cell-free biosynthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic silk firm raises $35 million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE