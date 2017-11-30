Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemists synthesize longest polycatenane to date

String of 26 mechanically interlocked rings breaks record

by Bethany Halford
November 30, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Two types of ring, one in red and one in blue, link up to make this molecular model of a poly[12]catenane.
Credit: Science
A molecular model of 12 rings linked in Rowan’s polycatenane.

Through the use of some time-tested chemistry and clever monomer design, chemists led by the University of Chicago’s Stuart J. Rowan have managed to make a record-breaking polycatenane that mechanically links 26 ring-shaped molecules in a single chain. Their branched polycatenanes are even larger, boasting as many as 130 rings in a single mechanically interlocked molecule. The structures could have usual properties and would allow chemists to see if the flexible behavior seen in strands of metal chain-links also occurs on the molecular scale.

Chemists have been dreaming about making these types of polycatenanes ever since the University of Strasbourg’s Jean-Pierre Sauvage hooked two ring-shaped molecules together to make a basic catenane in 1983—a feat for which he shared the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Although chemists have managed to make polycatenanes with up to nine rings in a row, making longer chains has proven difficult.

“One of the key problems when you’re trying to make these types of materials is that you obviously have to form a ring at some stage,” Rowan explains. Such reactions are usually run at high dilution to guarantee that the two ends of the ring react with one another instead of with another molecule. But to make polymers, he says, the opposite is done: Reactions are run at high concentration to ensure the monomers react with one another. “It makes it tough to grow the polymer at the same time you’re doing the ring-closing step,” Rowan continues. “The key to our strategy was to decouple those.”

Rowan’s group took large C-shaped molecules equipped with two zinc-coordinating sites and alkenes on each end and combined them with large macrocycles also containing two zinc coordinating sites. When combined with the zinc ions, the C-shaped strands threaded through the macrocycles, forming large metallosupramolecular assemblies of various lengths containing C-shaped molecules alternating with macrocycles. The chemists then diluted these assemblies and did ring-closing metathesis to turn the C-shaped segments into rings. Finally, they removed the zinc ions (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aap7675).

Rowan notes that his group synthesized the polycatenanes about five years ago and has spent the intervening time characterizing them. “We spent a lot of time trying to convince ourselves that these really are polycatenanes.”

“The simplicity of the approach—making use of the well-known templating followed by metathesis, but with cleverly designed building blocks—opens new avenues to fully characterize these wonderful polymers,” comments supramolecular systems specialist E. W. (Bert) Meijer of Eindhoven University of Technology. “This stunning achievement makes a dream come true.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tying knots in a molecular string
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanical chirality gives new shape to catalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists tie most complex molecular knot to date

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE