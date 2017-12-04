Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Luminescent nanoparticles leave a glowing fingerprint

New material could improve the resolution of fingerprint patterns detected at crime scenes

by Melissae Fellet, special to C&EN
December 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Photographs of two fingerprints, one with ridges highlighed by glowing green nanoparticles and the other, which is blurrier, showing ridges in gray scale.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Twenty days after deposition on aluminum foil, a fingerprint developed with luminescent nanoparticles (green) has ridges with better definition than one dusted with commercial black powder (gray).

Nanoparticles with long-lived luminescence have been shown to provide sharp images of otherwise invisible fingerprints, offering better resolution than does standard fingerprinting for forensic investigation, the researchers say (Anal. Chem. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.7b03003). Quan Yuan of Wuhan University and colleagues synthesized Zn2GeO4 nanorods containing 1.0% gallium and 0.5% manganese that are similar to persistently luminescent nanoparticles they have used for biomedical imaging. The researchers modified the nanoparticle surface with activated esters that can bond to amino acids left behind in the ridges of fingerprints. Fingerprints developed with the glowing nanoparticles show more defined ridges than ones dusted with conventional black fingerprint powder. The particles also reveal clear fingerprints even 60 days after the prints are deposited—a potential benefit of this approach since the proteins, oils, and perspiration that form invisible fingerprints decompose over time, making the detection of aged prints with traditional techniques challenging. Yuan says a forensic research institute in Beijing is interested in further testing the nanoparticles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Luminescent nanoparticles leave a glowing fingerprint
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Assessing A Fingerprint’s Age
Thin Film Boosts Forensic Analysis Of Fingerprints

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE