LyondellBasell to recycle plastics

LyondellBasell Industries plans to purchase a 50% stake in Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), a three-year-old Dutch firm that can recycle 35,000 metric tons per year of postconsumer polypropylene and polyethylene. French water and waste management firm Suez will own the rest of the firm. LyondellBasell, which will market the QCP plastics, says it expects demand for recycled materials to rise as the circular economy grows in prominence. Only 7% of polymers used in Europe are from recycled materials, Suez says; the remainder are from virgin materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter