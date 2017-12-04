Melinta acquires antibiotics business

Melinta Therapeutics is buying the Medicines Co.’s portfolio of infectious disease drugs in a deal worth at least $270 million. Melinta gains three marketed drugs—Orbactiv, Minocin IV, and the new urinary tract infection drug combination Vabomere—that it says will complement its own recently approved Baxdela. The Medicines Co. got Vabomere through its 2013 acquisition of Rempex Pharmaceuticals. It acquired Orbactiv, which passed through several hands after being discovered at Eli Lilly & Co., in 2009.
