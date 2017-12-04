RiboBio, GE plan big Asian oligo plant

RiboBio, a Chinese specialist in nucleic acid research, and GE Healthcare Life Sciences have formed a venture to build what they say will be Asia’s largest oligonucleotide manufacturing facility. GE will provide instrumentation including a laser-based cell imaging system and an automated oligo synthesizer. RiboBio built China’s first oligo facility in 2013. Nitto Denko Avecia claims to operate the world’s largest oligo plant in Milford, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter