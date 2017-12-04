Sumitomo invests in organic pesticide

Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical has acquired control of Botanical Resources Australia (BRA) and affiliated companies. Based in Tasmania, BRA supplies insecticidal pyrethrins, a family of compounds that are extracted from Tanacetum cinerariifolium, commonly called Dalmatian chrysanthemum. Pyrethrins are used in organic agriculture. Sumitomo says the deal is part of an effort to grow its life sciences business.
