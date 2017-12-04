World Cup soccer ball goes green

Adidas is using a partially biobased ethylene-propylene rubber to give the soccer ball it is making for the 2018 World Cup competition both a performance and environmental edge. Arlanxeo, a joint venture of Lanxess and Saudi Aramco, will supply the rubber, made with sugarcane-derived ethylene. The partners say their Keltan Eco rubber has just the right elasticity and resilience for the games, set to take place in Russia starting in June.
