Artificial ovary uses cells to deliver hormone replacement therapy

Women whose ovaries stop functioning because of either menopause or disease can experience health effects that go beyond the loss of fertility, including osteoporosis and obesity. The standard treatment—hormone replacement with estrogen alone or in combination with progestin—can mitigate those problems. But the treatment comes with other risks, including an increased chance of breast cancer and heart disease. A team led by Emmanuel C. Opara of Wake Forest School of Medicine is developing bioengineered polymeric capsules that mimic ovarian follicles for use as a cell-based method of hormone replacement (Nat. Commun. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-01851-3). To make these artificial ovaries, the researchers encapsulate two types of hormone-producing ovarian cells—granulosa and theca cells—in separate layers of cross-linked alginate (a polysaccharide) with layers of poly-
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter