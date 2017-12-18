Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 18, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Hanwha Total Petrochemical will spend $300 million to expand polyethylene capacity in Daesan, South Korea, by 50% to 1.1 million metric tons per year. Set to be completed in 2019, the expansion will complement an ongoing project at the site to start using propane feedstock.

Cornerstone Chemical is licensing hydrogen cyanide technology from Chemours. Cornerstone will decide next year whether to use the technology to build another hydrogen cyanide plant in Waggaman, La.

Lubrizol and the University of Pittsburgh’s department of chemical and petroleum engineering have received a U.S. Department of Energy grant to develop energy efficiency and productivity improvement methods. The $7.5 million project includes financial contributions from Lubrizol and the school.

Mitsui Chemicals and BASF will commercialize broflanilide, a broad-useinsecticide with a new mode of action. The chemical, discovered and developed by the two firms, interrupts a GABA-gated chloride channel in the motor neurons of insects.

Asilomar Bio, a start-up developing crop yield-enhancing chemicals, has raised $12 million in a second round of funding from the venture arms of Syngenta and Wilbur-Ellis. Asilomar’s first product is intended to help plants better use water and nutrients in the soil.

Solvay will increase its production of natural vanillin, made from rice bran, by 60 metric tons per year. While most vanillin is made from petroleum precursors, companies are increasingly seeking out natural vanillin.

NorthSea Therapeutics has launched with nearly $30 million in funding to develop icosabutate for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a liver disease. NorthSea licensed icosabutate, which has already completed Phase II studies as a treatment for high levels of triglycerides, from Pronova BioPharma Norge.

Amgen has tapped Berkeley, Calif.-based Carmot Therapeutics for a Parkinson’s disease drug discovery partnership potentially worth $240 million in milestones. Carmot’s technology, chemotype evolution, is a type of fragment-based drug discovery.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cargill to use Enough’s fungal protein for meat alternatives
Elicit raises funds for plant biostimulant
Afyren gets funds for biobased organic acids plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE