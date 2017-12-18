DuPont launches microbiome venture

DuPont Nutrition & Health has launched a microbiome venture that will partner with scientists in academia and industry to develop new products. DuPont says it currently offers microbiome-enhancing probiotics and prebiotics, including human milk oligosaccharides. The firm’s first partner is the APC Microbiome Institute, a collaboration of three Irish institutions. The partners will focus on products that establish healthy microbiomes in infants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter