Gilead to acquire Cell Design Labs

Gilead Sciences is expanding its cell therapy program by acquiring Emeryville, Calif.-based Cell Design Labs for up to $567 million. Cell Design Labs focuses on improving CAR T-cell immunotherapies, in which a person’s T cells are removed, edited, and reinjected to kill tumors. The firm’s technologies include an “on-off” switch for CAR T cells and novel receptors that could help T cells target cancerous cells while ignoring healthy ones. The buyout comes just two months after FDA approved a CAR T-cell therapy from Kite Pharma, which Gilead acquired in August for $11.9 billion.
