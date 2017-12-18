Janssen buys into Idorsia drug

Janssen, the research arm of Johnson & Johnson, has opted into the development of Idorsia’s blood pressure drug aprocitentan. The decision, which grants Janssen global rights to the compound and its derivatives, triggers a payment of $230 million to the Swiss biotech firm. Aprocitentan, a small-molecule dual endothelin receptor antagonist, is for people whose high blood pressure can’t be sufficiently lowered by other medicines. Idorsia is developing a Phase III study of the drug, set to begin next year.
