Nova advances Canadian polyethylene

Nova Chemicals is going ahead with plans to build a polyethylene plant in Sarnia, Ontario, and to expand its ethylene cracker there. Nova will invest more than $1.3 billion in the projects. The polyethylene plant will use the company’s Advanced Sclairtech process and have a capacity of 450,000 metric tons per year. To feed the plant, Nova is expanding the cracker by 50%. Earlier this year the Canadian firm opened a polyethylene plant in Alberta, bought a controlling interest in a Williams Cos. cracker in Louisiana, and announced plans to build a cracker in Texas with Total and Borealis.
