PMC bests Axyntis in quest for Isochem

PMC has prevailed over Axyntis, a French manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, in its bid to acquire Isochem, the former drug chemical operation of France’s SNPE. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, takes a company with little experience supplying complex chemistries to the drug industry into what it perceives as a lucrative market. It follows PMC’s purchase of Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals, an Indian fluoroquinolone drug maker, in October.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter