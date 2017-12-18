Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Research institutions agree to share data about science careers

by Andrea Widener
December 18, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Data to be released by research institutions:

Admissions and matriculation data of Ph.D. students

Median time to degree and completion data for Ph.D. programs

Median time as a postdoc at the institution

Demographics of Ph.D. students and postdoctoral scholars by gender, underrepresented minority status, and citizenship

Career outcomes for Ph.D. and postdoctoral alumni, classified by job sector and career type.

Ten major research institutions have come together to create more openness about career outcomes for graduate students and postdocs in life sciences departments. Calling themselves the Coalition for Next Generation Life Sciences, the institutions plan to publish data, such as median time to degree and where alumni are working, to help graduate students and postdocs make more informed career choices. In the past, universities have been reluctant to share data for fear that releasing the information would slow recruitment and retention of graduate students and postdocs. That lack of information has hurt science trainees, many of whom enter graduate school hoping to become professors; however, only 10% of Ph.D. biomedical trainees get tenure-track positions. While releasing data won’t fix the problem, it does “reflect an essential step in acknowledging our shared obligation to protect and enhance the vibrancy, humanity, and fairness of this system. We hope that in due course other institutions will join our efforts,” the coalition says in a Science paper announcing its plan (2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aar4638). The institutions will begin releasing some data in February 2018, with data in all areas available within 18 months.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Apply to be an ACS Bridge fellow
Apply to be an ACS Bridge fellow
ACS Bridge Program accepting student applications

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE