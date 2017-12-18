Teva will cut 14,000 jobs worldwide

Kåre Schultz, the new CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, is making good on his promise to launch a major restructuring of the indebted generic-drug giant. Schultz aims to reduce Teva’s costs around the globe by $3 billion by 2019. To do that, Teva will slash 25% of its workforce, about 14,000 employees, and shutter many of its R&D facilities, manufacturing plants, and offices worldwide next year. The Israeli firm’s stock spiked 16% upon the news.
