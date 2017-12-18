Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

To prevent fertilizer from escaping cranberry bogs, just add salt

Aluminum sulfate traps phosphorus in sediment so it doesn’t drain from farms and pollute waterways

by Emma Hiolski
December 18, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Cranberries corralled for harvest float on the surface of a flooded field.
Credit: Casey Kennedy
Farmers harvest cranberries by flooding fields, but the water can carry excess phosphorus downstream and pollute waterways.

Phosphorus from fertilizer can readily escape farms by hitching a ride on sediment particles suspended in water runoff. Cranberry bogs, in which farmers use water to help harvest the scarlet berries, are no different. Scientists with USDA and the University of Massachusetts Cranberry Station are working to keep phosphorus in cranberry bogs to reduce the amount of the nutrient in water and limit harmful algal blooms downstream. The team reports that aluminum sulfate treatment can trap phosphorus in the sediment of irrigation ponds and cranberry bogs, preventing it from draining away (J. Environ. Qual. 2017, DOI: 10.2134/jeq2017.04.0134). The researchers, led by Casey D. Kennedy of USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, tested the ability of various salts to remove phosphorus from pond water. Certain salts can neutralize negative charges on sediment particles, causing them to clump together and settle out of the water. This process locks residual phosphorus away so it’s unavailable to plants and algae. Lab experiments showed that aluminum sulfate, compared with iron and calcium salts, most effectively binds phosphorus at low concentrations (5 to 15 mg/L). To test the feasibility of using aluminum sulfate on cranberry farms, the scientists dispersed 15 mg/L aluminum sulfate into an irrigation pond and a former cranberry bog. Aluminum sulfate treatment worked best in the shallow waters of the former cranberry bog, removing 94% of the phosphorus from the water compared with 78% from the irrigation pond.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE