People

Henry F. (Hank) Whalen

by Linda Wang
January 30, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 5
Henry F. (Hank) Whalen 
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
A photo of Henry Whalen.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

Henry F. (Hank) Whalen, 81, died on Nov. 29, 2016, in Newtown Square, Pa.

“During his 24 years at PQ Corp., Hank was part of the management team that grew the company from $50 million to more than $500 million in sales. Prior to joining PQ, he held various positions in business development at Rohm and Haas. Hank was a tireless advocate for the essential role of the chemical sciences in industrial and economic development. He served as chair of the ACS Board of Directors, and in 2002, the society created an award in his honor and named him the first recipient. The Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award celebrates excellence in business development and management in the chemical enterprise. An avid traveler, Hank had crisscrossed the globe, but his most cherished trips were to the Jersey shore where he enjoyed fishing and sunsets over the Strathmere Bay.”—family of Hank Whalen

Most recent title: vice president, PQ Corp.

Education: B.S., chemistry, Villanova University, 1958

Survivors: wife, Barbara; daughters, Stacey Radich, Wendy Romano, and Jennifer Doyle; sons, Henry III and Joseph; and 10 grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

