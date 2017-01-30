Advertisement

January 30, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 5

Opinions differ on whether a drop in approvals in 2016 was an anomaly or a worrisome sign about the health of the industry

Volume 95 | Issue 5
Pharmaceuticals

The year in new drugs

Opinions differ on whether a drop in approvals in 2016 was an anomaly or a worrisome sign about the health of the industry

DuPont’s PFOA trials are off to a shaky start

Three wins and three settlements, but so far no progress on a class action agreement with plaintiffs over perfluoroctanoic acid contamination of drinking water

How synthesized precious gems are passing as natural

Technologies have become so good that only special detection devices can tell the difference

  • Analytical Chemistry

    What’s whisky and how do you best enjoy its hundreds of flavor compounds?

    The controversial act of adding a little water might help drinkers savor the complex taste of this spirit

  • Business

    Texas institute is spending $3 billion in taxpayer money to fight cancer

    Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas says it is bringing researchers and companies to the state

  • Environment

    China’s new light sources prove it’s serious about funding science

    A state-of-the-art synchrotron and free-electron laser are among the country’s new research investments

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

A flavor face-lift for supermarket tomatoes

Researchers sequence the genes of hundreds of tomato varieties to construct a road map back to desirable flavor

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Pricey, high-tech tools promise innovations in hair and skin care

 

