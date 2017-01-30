The year in new drugs

January 30, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 5
Opinions differ on whether a drop in approvals in 2016 was an anomaly or a worrisome sign about the health of the industry
Opinions differ on whether a drop in approvals in 2016 was an anomaly or a worrisome sign about the health of the industry
Three wins and three settlements, but so far no progress on a class action agreement with plaintiffs over perfluoroctanoic acid contamination of drinking water
Technologies have become so good that only special detection devices can tell the difference
The controversial act of adding a little water might help drinkers savor the complex taste of this spirit
Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas says it is bringing researchers and companies to the state
A state-of-the-art synchrotron and free-electron laser are among the country’s new research investments
Researchers sequence the genes of hundreds of tomato varieties to construct a road map back to desirable flavor