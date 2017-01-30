John P. Oliver, 82, died on Oct. 3, 2016, in Royal Oak, Mich.
“John began his career at Wayne State University in 1951. He served as Ph.D. adviser to 38 students and published more than 120 peer-reviewed papers. His research focused on synthesis and characterization of organometallic compounds. He served as founding dean of the College of Science, associate dean of research and development, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, vice president for academic affairs, vice president for research, and director of the Institute for Manufacturing Research. Following retirement, he began authoring a comprehensive departmental history. He was a constant source of gentle advice and sage wisdom to chairs, deans, directors, and junior faculty.”— David M. Coleman, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Wayne State University
Education: B.A., chemistry, University of Oregon, 1956; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Washington, 1959
Survivors: wife, Betty; daughter, Karen; sons, Roy and Gordon; and five grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter