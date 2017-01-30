Latifah K. Darusman, 63, died on Nov. 5, 2016, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia.
“Latifah was one of the founders of the chemistry department at Bogor Agricultural University in Indonesia. The department was established in 1983 with the support of professor Marion H. O’Leary, who later supervised Latifah when she took a nondegree course in chemistry in 1984 at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Latifah served as professor of chemistry and director of the Biopharmaca Research Center at Bogor Agricultural University from 1998 to 2014. Her love of analytical chemistry and herbal medicine materialized in her work on the development of bioanalytical and chemometrics methods for herbal standardization. Moreover, her compassionate nature, hard work, and empathy as a mentor are an inspiration for her junior colleagues.”— Rudi Heryanto, colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Bogor Agricultural University
Education: B.S., soil science, Bogor Agricultural University, 1976; Ph.D., biochemistry, Bogor Agricultural University, 1995
Survivors: husband, Dudung; son, Huda; and three grandchildren
