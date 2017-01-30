Leland L. Burger, 98, died on Oct. 7, 2016, in Bellevue, Wash.
“Lee was a very personable gentleman. He was an excellent researcher in inorganic and nuclear chemistry. Lee was always interested in the education of young people and taught night classes in chemistry at the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus. He consistently worked to make the ACS Richland Section successful in its endeavors.”—Richard Hermens, friend
Most recent title: project manager, Battelle
Education: B.A., chemistry, University of Wyoming, 1939; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Washington, 1948
Survivors: daughter, Virginia Burger Tracy; and son, James
