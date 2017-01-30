M. Ross Johnson, 71, died on Oct. 17, 2016, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
“M. Ross Johnson was most recently cochairman and cofounder of Parion Sciences. From 1995 to 1999, he was president, CEO, and CFO of Trimeris. From 1987 to 1994, he was vice president of chemistry at Glaxo and worked at Pfizer Central Research in Medicinal Chemistry from 1971 to 1987. In 1989, Johnson was named the first ever Distinguished Research Fellow in the Laboratory of Medicinal Chemistry in the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive & Kidney Diseases at the National Institutes of Health. For his many notable achievements, Johnson was inducted into the Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2012, he was named a Fellow of ACS.”— Thomas Crawford, friend
Most recent title: cochairman and cofounder, Parion Sciences
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1967; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of California, Santa Barbara, 1970
Survivors: wife, Charlotte; sons, Michael and Gregory; and six grandchildren
