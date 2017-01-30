Merck, BMS settle patent dispute

In the latest twist in the heated cancer immunotherapy arena, Merck & Co. has settled its patent dispute with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical over Merck’s PD1 inhibitor Keytruda. Merck will pay BMS $625 million and provide royalties on global sales of Keytruda through 2026. The deal comes a day after BMS suffered another setback with its PD1 inhibitor, Opdivo. BMS said it was no longer pursuing an accelerated approval of Opdivo combined with cancer immunotherapy agent, Yervoy, as a first-line treatment in lung cancer. In August, Opdivo failed a study as a first-line monotherapy in lung cancer.
