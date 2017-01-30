Reliance and Sibur plan second rubber unit

Reliance Industries and Sibur have agreed to build a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year halogenated butyl rubber plant at the Reliance refinery and petrochemical complex in Jamnagar, India. The plant will be adjacent to a 120,000-metric-ton butyl rubber unit that the two are already building at the site and which is due to come on-line in 2018. Halogenated butyl rubber is largely used in the production of tubeless tire inner liners. Reliance has a 75% stake in the venture that will operate both rubber plants.
