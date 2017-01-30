Robert H. Hauge, 77, died on March 17, 2016, in Houston.
“Colleagues describe Bob as ‘creative, bold, resolute, optimistic, and friendly.’ A Wisconsin country boy, he was turned on to chemistry by his college mentor and inspired further by Leo Brewer of the University of California, Berkeley. As a postdoc at Rice University under John Margrave, Bob worked on fluorine chemistry. He later joined Richard Smalley’s group, adding experimental creativity to the exploding field of carbon nanotechnology. Bob was a prolific collaborator and mentor, and he loved technical arguments to advance scientific understanding. He completed his 50th year at Rice University in 2015. He loved his science and his students and actively attended group meetings until a week before his death.”—Wade Adams, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Distinguished Faculty Fellow, Rice University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Loras College, 1960; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1965
Survivors: step-daughter, Angie Gibson; and a step-granddaughter
