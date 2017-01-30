Rollie J. Myers Jr., 92, died on Sept. 12, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif.
“Rollie will be remembered for his wit and generosity, as well as his intellect and his contributions to education and science. He was an ACS member for more than 60 years. He loved teaching and was deeply committed to his students, and he enjoyed working with his many colleagues in various endeavors in the scientific community. His presence is, and will be, deeply missed.”— Mary Myers, daughter-in-law
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, University of California, Berkeley
Education: B.S., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1947; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1951
Survivors: daughter, Adele; son, Keith; and two grandsons
