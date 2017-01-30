Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules

Intermolecular vibrational spectroscopy technique can provide chemical information on the nanoscale

by Mitch Jacoby
January 30, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wilson Ho & Zhumin Han/UC Irvine 
The close proximity of two CO molecules (black and red)—one on an STM tip and one on a surface—induces vibrations. In the mode shown here, the molecules move in opposite directions, with the oxygens moving more than the carbon atoms (arrows).
This computer model depicts a mode of intermolecular vibration between to CO molecules.
Credit: Wilson Ho & Zhumin Han/UC Irvine 
The close proximity of two CO molecules (black and red)—one on an STM tip and one on a surface—induces vibrations. In the mode shown here, the molecules move in opposite directions, with the oxygens moving more than the carbon atoms (arrows).

Forces between closely spaced molecules can cause them to undergo various types of concerted motions or intermolecular vibrations. This kind of molecular group dance can alter vibrations within individual molecules and influence chemical reactivity. Yet details of these collective molecular motions remain unknown because the coupled vibrations of a single pair of molecules have not been measured—until now, that is. Zhumin Han and Wilson Ho of the University of California, Irvine, and coworkers used a specially designed scanning tunneling microscope to probe the coupled vibrations of two CO molecules—one on the STM tip and one on a silver surface (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.118.036801). The vibrations are induced by short-range CO-CO repulsion. The team tuned the distance between the two molecules while measuring inelastic electron tunneling, which is the basis of a highly sensitive vibrational spectroscopy method, and analyzed the results with quantum calculations. The analysis revealed various molecular subtleties, including an antisymmetric vibrational mode corresponding to a type of hindered translational motion. The team explains that these vibrational features, which can be used to deduce chemical information, result from the complex interplay between tip-sample distance and the tilting and orbital alignment of the pair of CO molecules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surface plasmons drive single-bond chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Raman spectroscopy, now with Angstrom-level resolution
Nanoscale NMR Advances

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE