Target chain launches chemicals policy

The big retailer Target has launched a chemical management policy focused on ingredient transparency and chemicals of concern. By 2020, Target wants full ingredient disclosure for all personal care, baby care, and household products it sells. Those products also must be formulated without phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde, formaldehyde donors, or nonylphenol ethoxylates. By 2022, the chain wants to remove perfluorinated chemicals and harmful flame retardants from all textiles. And Target says it will invest $5 million in green chemistry innovation by 2022. Rival chain Walmart launched a similar policy last July.
