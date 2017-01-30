Thonet C. Dauphiné, 103, died on Nov. 18, 2016, in Acton, Mass.
“During his career, my dad worked for Standard Oil of California, Oronite Chemical, Hooker Chemical, Nease Chemical, Chemical Process Corp., and E. B. Badger Co. He was also CEO of his own consulting company, Design Enterprises, where he designed clean extraction of oil from shale via microwaves and operated a pilot plant in a remote part of Utah as a consultant to Badger, Raytheon, and Texaco. My parents were avid lifelong hikers, skiers, and sailors. On their 50th anniversary, the family climbed Mt. Washington. My parents were devoted readers, and each maintained a curiosity in life that took them on travels throughout the world.”—Stephen B. Dauphiné, son
Most recent title: CEO, Design Enterprises
Education: B.A., chemical engineering, MIT, 1935; Sc.D., chemical engineering, MIT, 1939
Survivors: sons, T. Charles Jr., Richard, David, and Stephen
