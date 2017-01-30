Advertisement

People

Thonet C. Dauphiné

by Linda Wang
January 30, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 5
Thonet Dauphiné
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stephen Dauphiné
A photo of Thonet Dauphiné.
Credit: Stephen Dauphiné

Thonet C. Dauphiné, 103, died on Nov. 18, 2016, in Acton, Mass.

“During his career, my dad worked for Standard Oil of California, Oronite Chemical, Hooker Chemical, Nease Chemical, Chemical Process Corp., and E. B. Badger Co. He was also CEO of his own consulting company, Design Enterprises, where he designed clean extraction of oil from shale via microwaves and operated a pilot plant in a remote part of Utah as a consultant to Badger, Raytheon, and Texaco. My parents were avid lifelong hikers, skiers, and sailors. On their 50th anniversary, the family climbed Mt. Washington. My parents were devoted readers, and each maintained a curiosity in life that took them on travels throughout the world.”—Stephen B. Dauphiné, son

Most recent title: CEO, Design Enterprises

Education: B.A., chemical engineering, MIT, 1935; Sc.D., chemical engineering, MIT, 1939

Survivors: sons, T. Charles Jr., Richard, David, and Stephen

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

