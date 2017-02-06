253rd ACS National Meeting

To download a pdf of ACS National Meeting, preliminary program, visit http://cenm.ag/sanfran2017pp.
“Advanced Materials, Technologies, Systems & Processes” will be the theme in San Francisco this April. Many notable symposia are scheduled, including “Communicating Science in the 21st Century to Diversified Audiences” and “Teaching, Researching & Community Building in the Global Chemical Enterprise.”
ACS President Allison Campbell will host 29 technical divisions and six committees in original programming, including 1,100 half-day oral sessions and 144 poster sessions. More than 14,500 papers and nearly 5,700 posters will be presented at the meeting.
Campbell will sponsor several presidential events. On Sunday and Monday, April 2–3, the two-day symposium “LGBT Graduate & Postdoctoral Student Chemistry Research” will include scientific talks by LGBT graduate and postdoctoral students and a panel discussion on issues that affect LGBT students. Sunday afternoon, “Holy Grails in Chemistry: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Accounts of Chemical Research Journal” will assess the progress made in critical areas of chemistry since they were highlighted in a 1995 issue of the journal. On Monday, April 3, “Science for a Sustainable Energy Future” will focus on scientific advances in energy storage and chemical and biological approaches to energy conversion. Details on these and other presidential events can be found at www.acs.org/sanfran2017.
Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will feature on-site interviews, one-on-one career assistance, and workshops.
The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, and lab equipment in more than 400 booths.
