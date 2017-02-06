Acid whey: Is the waste product an untapped goldmine?

February 6, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 6
Companies, food scientists develop innovative solutions to handle tons of Greek yogurt byproduct
Cover image:
Credit:
Companies, food scientists develop innovative solutions to handle tons of Greek yogurt byproduct
Neuroscience is getting an assist from flexible optoelectronics
Company sees a role for a midsized supplier of self-made inorganics and solvents
Four chemists argue that the future success of the discipline hinges on a unified mission and a multitude of champions to accomplish it
Drug prices, the approval process, and manufacturing jobs were the focus
Materia ordered to pay $1.5 million for violating competitor’s intellectual property
Researchers develop green catalytic method with anti-Markovnikov selectivity for converting olefins to alcohols