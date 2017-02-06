Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 6, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 6

Companies, food scientists develop innovative solutions to handle tons of Greek yogurt byproduct

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 6
All Issues

Diagnostics

Acid whey: Is the waste product an untapped goldmine?

Companies, food scientists develop innovative solutions to handle tons of Greek yogurt byproduct

How materials chemistry is advancing the optogenetics revolution

Neuroscience is getting an assist from flexible optoelectronics

Honeywell carves out a niche in lab chemicals

Company sees a role for a midsized supplier of self-made inorganics and solvents

  • Environment

    Perspectives: Championing chemistry

    Four chemists argue that the future success of the discipline hinges on a unified mission and a multitude of champions to accomplish it

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Trump meets with pharmaceutical industry executives

    Drug prices, the approval process, and manufacturing jobs were the focus

  • Business

    Jury backs Evonik in dispute over olefin metathesis patent

    Materia ordered to pay $1.5 million for violating competitor’s intellectual property

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Chemists solve olefin hydration challenge

Researchers develop green catalytic method with anti-Markovnikov selectivity for converting olefins to alcohols

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

