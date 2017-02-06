ACS Fellows Program seeks applicants

The ACS Fellows Program is accepting nominations for 2017 ACS Fellows through April 6. The ACS Fellows Program recognizes ACS members who have documented excellence and leadership that has an impact on the science, the profession, education, or management, as well as documented excellence in service to ACS and its membership and community. Nomination forms are available at www.acs.org/fellows.
